FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,030 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.12. 2,168,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,021. The firm has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.06 and a 1 year high of $133.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.91 and its 200 day moving average is $121.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

