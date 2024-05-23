FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 164 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.0% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,144. The company has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.51. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

