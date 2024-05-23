FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 192 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $15,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after buying an additional 129,364 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after acquiring an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $544.91. 281,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,839. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $550.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $522.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

