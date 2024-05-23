FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 3,159 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $348,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 21.6% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 114,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,099,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $100.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,277,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,968,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.91 billion, a PE ratio of 109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

