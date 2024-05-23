FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 3,746 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $33,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 875,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,509,000 after acquiring an additional 58,454 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,214,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,312. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

