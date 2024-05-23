First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

FHN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in First Horizon by 721.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 97,144 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 89,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 48,727 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 51.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

