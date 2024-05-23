Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
FLNT stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Fluent has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%. On average, analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
