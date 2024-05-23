Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Down 3.7 %

FLNT stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Fluent has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%. On average, analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

Fluent Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fluent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Fluent by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Fluent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

