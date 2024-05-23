Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,326,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,088,875. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

