Frank Kavanaugh Acquires 41,600 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Kavanaugh bought 41,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $234,624.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,118.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frank Kavanaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 995 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,562.05.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 1,372 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,985.04.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 6,749 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $38,806.75.

On Monday, March 11th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 20,191 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $112,463.87.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $6.13.

Medalist Diversified REIT Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Medalist Diversified REIT comprises about 0.2% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

