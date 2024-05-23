Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 18,351 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $179,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

