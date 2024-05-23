Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.20. The company had a trading volume of 887,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,500. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC upped their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

