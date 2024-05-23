Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PWV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,876. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $900.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $57.22.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

