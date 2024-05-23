Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 363.5% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 283,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after buying an additional 222,503 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 69,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.01. 716,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,485. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

