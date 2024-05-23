Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,231 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,146,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,471,238. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $152.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

