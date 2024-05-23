Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 249 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

SAP Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE SAP traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.59. The company had a trading volume of 373,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,567. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $199.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

