Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

EQWL stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.99. 11,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,579. The company has a market cap of $632.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.09. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $95.23.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

