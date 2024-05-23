Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMFS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,467,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,797,000 after purchasing an additional 57,643 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 548,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 498,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after buying an additional 62,330 shares during the period. Solano Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 308,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 86,462 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

BATS:OMFS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.41. 51,635 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $361.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

