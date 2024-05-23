Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Premier Financial by 766.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the third quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Premier Financial by 480.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.48. 15,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.27. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,695.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFC. Hovde Group upgraded Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

