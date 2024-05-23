Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 174.2% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.76. 673,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.42. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

