Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,845,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,427,265. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $66.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

