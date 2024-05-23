GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group makes up approximately 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 5.23% of GEE Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GEE Group

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

