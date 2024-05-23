General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Stock Price Down 0.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $297.01 and last traded at $297.61. 132,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,076,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.01.

Specifically, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.53.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

