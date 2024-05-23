General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,170,551,000 after acquiring an additional 410,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $1,193,159,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,032,000 after acquiring an additional 434,736 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after buying an additional 1,873,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Electric by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $534,123,000 after purchasing an additional 318,245 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,554,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.76 and a 52 week high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

