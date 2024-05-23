General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 1.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $191.00 to $201.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. General Electric traded as high as $164.43 and last traded at $162.68. 1,760,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,560,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.81.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $37,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.06. The company has a market capitalization of $179.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

