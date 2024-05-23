Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

GMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Trading Up 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $29.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $42.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.