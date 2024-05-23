Glenn O’rourke Sells 1,241 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 3.4 %

LSCC traded down $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $73.90. The stock had a trading volume of 999,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,831. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after buying an additional 1,889,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,684,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $122,597,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,356,000 after acquiring an additional 807,562 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

