Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.2 %

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth about $4,285,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 561.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 217,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 184,293 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,888,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,662,000 after acquiring an additional 180,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

