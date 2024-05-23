Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Position Trimmed by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises 1.8% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,323,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,909,000 after buying an additional 198,332 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,382,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,396,000 after buying an additional 1,653,211 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,496,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after buying an additional 77,589 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,003,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,426,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,632,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.03. 382,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,377. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average of $99.94.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

