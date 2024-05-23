GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Copart by 98.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 over the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

