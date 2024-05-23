GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 26,095 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 26,095 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,074 shares of company stock worth $12,258,386 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $202.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $204.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.