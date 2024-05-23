Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Hawkins by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWKN. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HWKN stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.21. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Hawkins Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.