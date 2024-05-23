Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial cut shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Haynes International by 484.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

