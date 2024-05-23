Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 23rd, 2024

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial cut shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Haynes International

Haynes International Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Haynes International by 484.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.