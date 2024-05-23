HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ KPRX opened at $0.54 on Monday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.

Institutional Trading of Kiora Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned 8.76% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

