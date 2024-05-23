Head-To-Head Analysis: Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE) versus Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) and Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enbridge and Mirage Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge $32.33 billion 2.37 $4.59 billion $1.97 18.26 Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.16 0.06

Enbridge has higher revenue and earnings than Mirage Energy. Mirage Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enbridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge 13.59% 10.53% 3.45% Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enbridge and Mirage Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enbridge 2 6 3 0 2.09 Mirage Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enbridge presently has a consensus price target of $55.20, indicating a potential upside of 53.21%. Given Enbridge’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enbridge is more favorable than Mirage Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Enbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Mirage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enbridge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Mirage Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enbridge beats Mirage Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States. The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment invests in natural gas pipelines and gathering and processing facilities in Canada and the United States. The Gas Distribution and Storage segment is involved in natural gas utility operations serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ontario, as well as natural gas distribution activities in Quebec. The Renewable Power Generation segment operates power generating assets, such as wind, solar, geothermal, waste heat recovery, and transmission assets in North America. The Energy Services segment provides physical commodity marketing and logistical services to refiners, producers, and other customers in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Mirage Energy

Mirage Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing an integrated pipeline and natural gas storage facility in Mexico and the United States. The company was formerly known as Bridgewater Platforms Inc. and changed its name to Mirage Energy Corporation in November 2016. Mirage Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

