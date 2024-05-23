Head to Head Contrast: AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) & Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN)

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aris Mining and AngloGold Ashanti’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million 1.41 $11.42 million $0.05 82.90 AngloGold Ashanti $4.58 billion 2.26 -$235.00 million N/A N/A

Aris Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngloGold Ashanti.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 3.06% 7.64% 3.56% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Aris Mining and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aris Mining and AngloGold Ashanti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A AngloGold Ashanti 1 3 2 0 2.17

AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus target price of $24.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.78%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Aris Mining.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Aris Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. AngloGold Ashanti plc was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

