Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $6.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.97.

HL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 2.21. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $42,576,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,513,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $13,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,256 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

