HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Director Buys $372,905.00 in Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Franklin Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.7 %

DINO opened at $56.51 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $41.09 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.31.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in HF Sinclair by 128.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 35,679 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,438,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,866,000 after acquiring an additional 96,444 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

