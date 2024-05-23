Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Hilton Food Group Trading Up 0.5 %

LON:HFG opened at GBX 932 ($11.85) on Monday. Hilton Food Group has a one year low of GBX 614 ($7.80) and a one year high of GBX 957 ($12.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of £835.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2,330.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 888.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 809.36.

Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is 8,000.00%.

About Hilton Food Group

In related news, insider Patricia Dimond sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.02), for a total transaction of £19,386.12 ($24,639.20). 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

