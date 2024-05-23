Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,099 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Ambev by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,221,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,079 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 218,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 38,566 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Ambev by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 152,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 90,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ambev by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,510,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 220,153 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.03.

Ambev Price Performance

NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.28. 15,044,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,517,297. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

