Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,875 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $885,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 82,074 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at $204,235,426.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,049,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,833. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

