Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 133 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.17. 366,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,734. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,744 shares of company stock worth $5,111,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.