Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD remained flat at $269.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.94 and its 200 day moving average is $242.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

