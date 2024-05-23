Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 160,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,321 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $70.08. 329,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,354. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.