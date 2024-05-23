Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.84. 10,997,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,937,702. The company has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $83.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $72.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.