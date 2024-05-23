Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare makes up 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.90.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE MOH traded down $5.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $340.35. 152,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,970. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.