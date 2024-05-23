Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 443 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.98. 13,933,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,101,813. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

