Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $449.84. 954,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,919. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.01 and a 12-month high of $453.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.