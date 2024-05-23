Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Arista Networks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $4,700,048.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,284,103.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $4,700,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 394,836 shares of company stock valued at $115,437,764. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Down 4.8 %

ANET traded down $15.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $301.44. 5,507,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,744. The stock has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.42 and a 200 day moving average of $260.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.18 and a 52 week high of $329.04.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.