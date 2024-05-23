Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,225 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 77,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,597,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,462,521. The firm has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $66.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.