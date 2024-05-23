Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,101 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.04. 6,979,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,970,737. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

